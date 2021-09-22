You Can Get A Google Penalty For Bad Links In FAQ Schema

Sep 22, 2021 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story
Share This
 

A while back an SEO asked John Mueller of Google if "linking to an external site from the FAQ Schema of a discounts/vouchers site?" John responded, "sure." I guess if the link is against Google's webmaster guidelines, sure, you can get a manual action.

Here are those tweets:

It kind of felt like a loaded question, so I do like the way John responded to it.

Just make sure to review the FAQ rich result guidelines and the Google webmaster guidelines.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Succos.

Previous story: When Your Google Rankings Is Not Impacted By Changing Website Themes
 
blog comments powered by Disqus