Street Mural Painting Near The Google Chicago Office

Here are photos and an embedded video of a street mural being painted in front of the Google office in Chicago. This was shared by "Paint the City" on Instagram who wrote "If you missed our live State street mural painting come kick it with us this Saturday and Sunday at West Loop Art Festival creating another live street mural at Morgan/Fulton."

Here is a video embed of this happening:

