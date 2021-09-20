Programming Note: Offline For Sukkot

This is just a quick note that I will be offline for the Jewish holiday of Sukkot on Tuesday September 21 and Wednesday, September 22nd. All stories, social media posts, etc were all pre-written and scheduled to be posted. I'll be back with live coverage Thursday.

I won't be able to reply to comments, remove spam or break any stories on those days. I will catch up when I get back online.

I will also be offline next week on Monday and Tuesday, similar thing... Then I am done with Jewish holidays for a while. You can learn more about this holiday on Wikipedia if you want.

Feel free to check out the archives or catch up with the weekly videos, check out the new search vlogs or just browse the search pics. Oh, and if you have nothing to do, feel free to subscribe to my YouTube channel.