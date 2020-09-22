Daily Search Forum Recap: September 22, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Ads API Is Now Available To All

Google announced that the Google Ads API is now "generally" available to all advertisers and developers. I believe it launched last year but had some serious issues when trying to replace the Google AdWords API and Google had to revert it. Now it is ready for prime time and fully available.

Dual Stack IPv4/6 Does Not Give You A Google Ranking Boost

Google's John Mueller was asked on Twitter if using a dual stack IPv4/6 setup give you some sort of Google Search or SEO ranking boost with Google. John said no, it does not. John responded saying "No. There's no SEO effect for that. Make your site work well for users."

Bing Gains Voice Search Option On Desktop Search

Bing announced it has added the ability to do voice search queries from the Bing desktop interface. The mobile interface had it for a long time, and Google had it on its desktop search since 2016. Heck Microsoft launched its voice search feature in 2007. But now it is on Bing.com on desktop.

Google Tests More Spacious Search Results Again

Google is testing a search results layout and interface that is more spaced out and has more open white space. Google has tested variations of this over the years but here is a screen shot from Shalom Goodman that he posted on Twitter of this test happening yesterday.

Bing Tests Open Links In New Tab Toggle

Bing Search is testing an open links in new tab toggle feature directly at the top of its search results page. Frank Sandtmann shared this with me via email yesterday and I was able to replicate it. But not everyone is seeing it, so it does seem like a test.

Google Stream At Google Boulder Office

No, this is not a live stream where you need internet - this is a real physical water stream at the Google Boulder office area. This is a really nice photo shared on Instagram.

