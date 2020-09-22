Google Stream At Google Boulder Office

No, this is not a live stream where you need internet - this is a real physical water stream at the Google Boulder office area. This is a really nice photo shared on Instagram.

The person who posted this said "In normal times this would be an office that had people in it that I could enter and have lunch. Not normal times though..."

