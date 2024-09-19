Daily Search Forum Recap: September 19, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google Search ranking volatility continues, with another big swing yesterday, September 18th. Google is mass suspending Google Business Profiles in some industries and segments. Google again said stop worrying too much about Core Web Vitals. Google is showing videos in the top insights products section. A new Google AI Overview study shows links mostly go to informational intent pages.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

How to set up GA4 custom events: GA4 + GTM guide, Measure Minds Group

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

How to Add Photos to Your Google Business Profile (GBP) Listing, Igniting Business

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Top tips to optimize for the holiday season and beyond with Google AI, Google Merchant Center Help

Search Features

Other Search

US to convene global AI safety summit in November, Reuters

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.