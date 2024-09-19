Daily Search Forum Recap: September 19, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
The Google Search ranking volatility continues, with another big swing yesterday, September 18th. Google is mass suspending Google Business Profiles in some industries and segments. Google again said stop worrying too much about Core Web Vitals. Google is showing videos in the top insights products section. A new Google AI Overview study shows links mostly go to informational intent pages.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google Search Ranking Volatility Continue With Big Movement Again 9/18
To be honest, the Google Search ranking volatility has not cooled at all since the pre-launch of the Google August 2024 core update. But something happened yesterday which caused a bit more of a swing of things in the rankings at Google Search.
Google Suspending Many Google Business Profiles
I am seeing a flood of complaints in the Google Business Profiles forums where businesses are complaining that their Google Business Profiles were suspended. Supposedly, Google is mass disabling Business Profiles in specific sets of industries or niches.
Google: Core Web Vitals Aren't As Important As Some People Might Think
Google again has downplayed the importance of Core Web Vitals as a Google Search ranking signal. Google's Martin Splitt said in a video yesterday, "also core web vitals aren't as important as some people might think." He added, "they are they are not irrelevant though but do not over focus on these things."
Google Product Results Top Insights With YouTube Videos
Google is now showing videos, I guess from YouTube but I suspect it can support other video sites, within the top insights section of the product detail results. Previously, Google would just show review content but now Google added video content to this section.
Study: 96% Of Google AI Overviews Links Go To Informational Intent Pages
Did you know that 96% of the links Google displays and shows in the AI Overviews link to content that has informational intent? A new study from seoClarity says this is the case, after analyzing over 1 million keywords in its data set.
Google's Doogler Day
Did you know Google has a special day for the Google Dogs, Dooglers. It is called Doogler Day and here is a photo of Doogler Day 2024.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Hi, If the ad group has the same broad and exact match keywords and they're identical to the query, then the exact match should be prioritized. Feel free to DM me with more details., AdsLiaison on X
- I can confirm that feedback does matter. And it's sought out and gathered in many ways., AdsLiaison on X
- Schema v28.0 has been released, taking the vocabulary 1 step closer to achieving parity between the vocabulary and Merchant Center specifications with the new, Jarno Van Driel on X
- Thanks for your question, Google Ads Customer Match is eligible to be in scope of the Google Ads Data Processing Terms as a Processor Service, and that does not change with the launch of confidential matching. For more inf, AdsLiaison on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google wins $1.7B EU antitrust fine appeal
- How Google Search uses AI
- How to use podcasts for natural link building
- What YouTube learned by analyzing over 8,000 top ads
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- How to set up GA4 custom events: GA4 + GTM guide, Measure Minds Group
Industry & Business
- Exclusive: Google offered to sell part of ad tech business, not enough for EU publishers, sources say, Reuters
- 'Lazy' staff going home early has caused Google to 'suffer', says ex-boss, GB News
- Google was too scared to launch its LLMs before OpenAI, Android Headlines
- Google's ad monopoly is harming journalism with sky-high fees for news publishers, antitrust trial hears, Daily Mail Online
- Microsoft Aggressively Pushes Edge and Rewards on Chrome users in Incognito Mode, Windows Report
- U.S. v. Google: Ad tech antitrust trial by numbers — so far, Digiday
Links & Content Marketing
- A Complete Guide to Using Original Research to Elevate B2B Content Marketing, TopRank
- Do You Lose Rankings If a Backlink Is Removed? Exploring the Concept of Link Echoes, Sterling Sky
- Internal Linking Guide for SEO with Google Colab (Python), Ana Perez
Local & Maps
- How to Add Photos to Your Google Business Profile (GBP) Listing, Igniting Business
Mobile & Voice
- Apple Intelligence will support German, Italian, Korean, Portuguese, and Vietnamese in 2025, TechCrunch
- Apple iPhone 16 and 16 Plus review: all caught up, The Verge
- Apple iPhone 16 Pro review: a small camera update makes a big difference, The Verge
- Gemini Live starts going live for free users on Android, 9to5Google
SEO
- Understanding Google’s August 2024 Core Update: Key Insights and Impact, Semrush
- 301-Redirects & SEO: The Hidden Costs of "Quick Fixes", Ann Smarty
- An Essential Guide To Google News SEO, BruceClay
- Full Technical SEO Checklist to Improve Your Rankings in 2024, Semrush
- How to Implement Schema Markup on a Headless CMS, Schema App Solutions
- Making bot log SEO data easy (easier?), SERP's Up SEO Podcast
PPC
- Top tips to optimize for the holiday season and beyond with Google AI, Google Merchant Center Help
Search Features
- Circle to Search may soon expand to more Android devices, 9to5Google
- MSN Weather Presents: What's Up with Your Local Weather?, Bing Search Blog
Other Search
