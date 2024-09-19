Daily Search Forum Recap: September 19, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google Search ranking volatility continues, with another big swing yesterday, September 18th. Google is mass suspending Google Business Profiles in some industries and segments. Google again said stop worrying too much about Core Web Vitals. Google is showing videos in the top insights products section. A new Google AI Overview study shows links mostly go to informational intent pages.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Volatility Continue With Big Movement Again 9/18
    To be honest, the Google Search ranking volatility has not cooled at all since the pre-launch of the Google August 2024 core update. But something happened yesterday which caused a bit more of a swing of things in the rankings at Google Search.
  • Google Suspending Many Google Business Profiles
    I am seeing a flood of complaints in the Google Business Profiles forums where businesses are complaining that their Google Business Profiles were suspended. Supposedly, Google is mass disabling Business Profiles in specific sets of industries or niches.
  • Google: Core Web Vitals Aren't As Important As Some People Might Think
    Google again has downplayed the importance of Core Web Vitals as a Google Search ranking signal. Google's Martin Splitt said in a video yesterday, "also core web vitals aren't as important as some people might think." He added, "they are they are not irrelevant though but do not over focus on these things."
  • Google Product Results Top Insights With YouTube Videos
    Google is now showing videos, I guess from YouTube but I suspect it can support other video sites, within the top insights section of the product detail results. Previously, Google would just show review content but now Google added video content to this section.
  • Study: 96% Of Google AI Overviews Links Go To Informational Intent Pages
    Did you know that 96% of the links Google displays and shows in the AI Overviews link to content that has informational intent? A new study from seoClarity says this is the case, after analyzing over 1 million keywords in its data set.
  • Google's Doogler Day
    Did you know Google has a special day for the Google Dogs, Dooglers. It is called Doogler Day and here is a photo of Doogler Day 2024.

