Google Product Results Top Insights With YouTube Videos

Google Video Camera

Google is now showing videos, I guess from YouTube but I suspect it can support other video sites, within the top insights section of the product detail results. Previously, Google would just show review content but now Google added video content to this section.

I spotted this via Khushal Bherwani who wrote on X, "Google started adding videos cards in the top insight section of the product overlay window before we only saw the review on this."

Here is a screenshot that I am able to see of this:

Google Products Top Insights Videos

I do not follow these specific queries but Khushal does, so I trust him that this is new.

More videos in Google Search for you all.

Forum discussion at X.

 




