Daily Search Forum Recap: September 18, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google called the new Search Console impressions dip, "real impressions." Google was hiring an anti-scraper but then closed the job after 6 days. Google AI Mode has this dialog overlay named ask about any item. Google re-announced the top quality store website badges. Google Discover officially rolls out the follow feature and more creator content in Discover.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Kinda Comments On Search Console Impressions Dip

John Mueller from Google somewhat/kinda made a comment, finally on the impression decreasing with the average position increasing within the Search Console reports. This came after Google dropped the 100 results per page function, resulting in the third-party tools totally becoming a mess.

Google Search Anti-Scraper Job Now Closed

A week ago, Google posted a new job named Senior Engineering Analyst, Search, Anti-scraper and within the week it has already been closed out. The LinkedIn page says 49 people applied (through LinkedIn) - so it is weird to me Google closed it so quickly.

Google AI Mode Ask About Any Item

Previously, we noted a Google AI Mode feature to be able to compare items by checking them off, both for products and local results. Well, Google now has this dialog demonstrating how it works and it is titled "Ask about any item."

Google Announces Top Quality & Store Widget Again

Google "announced" the store widget on its Search Central blog but the weird thing to me is that this store widget is not new, it has been around at least since last year, but is now being re-announced. The feature lets you embed a Google Store rating widget or generic store widget on your website, to drive confidence for your shoppers.

Official: Google Discover Rolling Out Follow Feature & Creator Content

Google has made it official and announced updates to Google Discover. That follow feature we covered a few weeks ago is now rolling out officially to all and Google confirmed it is showing more creator content from X, Instagram and YouTube Shorts within your Discover feed.

Stairwell At Google

Here is a very Google-like stairwell. And you guessed it, this stairwell is at a Google office, the London office.

Google and StopNCII partner to protect people from harmful content, Google Blog

