Daily Search Forum Recap: September 15, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google To Drop Crawl Anomaly Data For Something More Useful

Google's John Mueller said in a webmaster hangout at the 10:02 mark that Google Search Console will be dropping the crawl anomaly data from the reports. Google said it will be doing something better with it, "reclassifying it as something more useful," John Mueller said.

Google's John Mueller said in a webmaster hangout at the 10:02 mark that Google Search Console will be dropping the crawl anomaly data from the reports. Google said it will be doing something better with it, "reclassifying it as something more useful," John Mueller said. Google Coverage Report Now Back Up-To-Date

Yesterday we reported for the second time that the Google Search Console coverage report was super delayed, over 14-days. Well, this morning, it looks like all is fixed. I am seeing data as recent as a couple of days ago.

Yesterday we reported for the second time that the Google Search Console coverage report was super delayed, over 14-days. Well, this morning, it looks like all is fixed. I am seeing data as recent as a couple of days ago. Google Tests Knowledge Panel In The Middle Of The Search Results

Looks like Google may be testing (I think again) the knowledge panel box in the middle of the search results. Saijo George posted a video screencast of this in action, but here is a screen shot:

Looks like Google may be testing (I think again) the knowledge panel box in the middle of the search results. Saijo George posted a video screencast of this in action, but here is a screen shot: Google Ads Created A New Ad Destination Report

Google Ads has launched a new report named the ad destination report. Google said this new report will help you understand "how your customers convert" on your web site.

Google Ads has launched a new report named the ad destination report. Google said this new report will help you understand "how your customers convert" on your web site. Felicitas Mendez Celebrated With A Google Doodle

Today on Google.com is a special Google Doodle for Felicitas Mendez on the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month. Felicitas Gómez Martínez de Mendez was a Puerto Rican activist in the American civil rights movement. In 1946, Mendez and her husband led an educational civil rights battle that changed California and set an important legal precedent for ending de jure segregation in the United States.

Today on Google.com is a special Google Doodle for Felicitas Mendez on the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month. Felicitas Gómez Martínez de Mendez was a Puerto Rican activist in the American civil rights movement. In 1946, Mendez and her husband led an educational civil rights battle that changed California and set an important legal precedent for ending de jure segregation in the United States. Google Botcoins Signed By Matt Cutts

John Mueller shared an image the other day of the old Google Botcoins currency from a 2014 April Fools joke. The team posted this very obscure joke that got lost and almost no one noticed back then.

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

How To Create Customer Segmentation using Google Analytics and A Spreadsheet, Hacker Noon

Industry & Business

A workable publisher code for Australia, Google Blog

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search