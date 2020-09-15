Daily Search Forum Recap: September 15, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google To Drop Crawl Anomaly Data For Something More Useful
Google's John Mueller said in a webmaster hangout at the 10:02 mark that Google Search Console will be dropping the crawl anomaly data from the reports. Google said it will be doing something better with it, "reclassifying it as something more useful," John Mueller said.
- Google Coverage Report Now Back Up-To-Date
Yesterday we reported for the second time that the Google Search Console coverage report was super delayed, over 14-days. Well, this morning, it looks like all is fixed. I am seeing data as recent as a couple of days ago.
- Google Tests Knowledge Panel In The Middle Of The Search Results
Looks like Google may be testing (I think again) the knowledge panel box in the middle of the search results. Saijo George posted a video screencast of this in action, but here is a screen shot:
- Google Ads Created A New Ad Destination Report
Google Ads has launched a new report named the ad destination report. Google said this new report will help you understand "how your customers convert" on your web site.
- Felicitas Mendez Celebrated With A Google Doodle
Today on Google.com is a special Google Doodle for Felicitas Mendez on the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month. Felicitas Gómez Martínez de Mendez was a Puerto Rican activist in the American civil rights movement. In 1946, Mendez and her husband led an educational civil rights battle that changed California and set an important legal precedent for ending de jure segregation in the United States.
- Google Botcoins Signed By Matt Cutts
John Mueller shared an image the other day of the old Google Botcoins currency from a 2014 April Fools joke. The team posted this very obscure joke that got lost and almost no one noticed back then.
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Random links are pretty common, I wouldn't worry about it., John Mueller on Twitter
- We have systems and policies that may limit autocomplete predictions, in some cases. These protections are explained on our help page here: https://t.co/SqI8bCVJrO As you note, the fact a prediction doesn't, Danny Sullivan on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- 8 major Google ranking factors — SEO guide
- Google custom audiences, the combo of custom affinity and custom intent audiences, now live
- How to earn your place in Google’s index in 2020
- Next on MarTech Live: Email as Part of a Modern Multi-channel Strategy
- More Google Search bugs: Top stories indexing snag, coverage report delays
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- A workable publisher code for Australia, Google Blog
Local & Maps
Mobile & Voice
SEO
- 3 best practices of competitor SEO you should know, Kevin Indig
- How to optimise for Core Web Vitals and the new ‘page experience’ signal, Vertical Leap
- What Is Digital Marketing And Why Is It Important?, Search Discovery
- Core Web Vitals - Wix vs. WordPress, Shopify vs. Shopware – What's fastest?, SISTRIX
- SEO ROI: How much revenue does SEO actually produce?, DeepCrawl
- Sharing what we learned on the first Virtual Webmaster Unconference, Official Google Webmaster Central Blog
- What Shifts in Product Demand Mean for SEO, Moz
PPC
- Google Ads Scripts updating default search version to v5, Google Ads Developer Blog
- How to Tell If Your PPC Agency Is Right for You, Go Inflow
- New ways to reach your audiences with Programmatic Guaranteed, Google Blog
- Is Amazon Targeting SMBs with Search Ads?: SEO Podcast, RankRanger
- Webcast: Retail Unwrapped, Microsoft Advertising
Other Search