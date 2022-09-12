Daily Search Forum Recap: September 12, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
There was a core update announced today, I'll have more on that tomorrow as we track the rollout. Google's helpful content update finished rolling out on Friday, we saw more movement on Friday, but the two may be unrelated. Google said having billions of redirects for a site move is fine. Google no longer supports date published for fact markup. Google is testing yellow and blue highlighted sections of featured snippets. Google said crawl spikes are normally on a site-by-site basis. And I posted another vlog this morning.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Helpful Content Update Finished On 9/9 But Were Those Fluctuations Related To HCU
The Google helpful content update finished rolling out around 2 pm ET on September 9th. That morning we reported we started to notice more widespread volatility and fluctuations, possibly related to the helpful content update. But now I am thinking that maybe those or most of those fluctuations were unrelated to the helpful content update?
- Google: Billions Of Redirects Are Fine But Site Moves Do Impact Rankings
Someone is looking to move to a new CMS where the site has 20,000 products on the front-end of the website. When the site switches to a new CMS, it sounds like the URLs will need to change. He asked if he could redirect 20,000 URLs.
- Google Removes datePublished Property From Fact Check Structured Data
Google has removed the datePublished "recommended" property from the fact check structured data documentation. Google said, "Currently, date information isn't used in the Fact Check rich result."
- Google Tests Featured Snippet Yellow & Blue Highlights
Google is now testing highlighting portions of the featured snippets they show in the Google search results page. I am seeing the highlights both in yellow and blue format, as well as no highlights at all.
- Google: Crawl Spikes Aren't Global, Normally Noticed On A "Per Site Vibe"
There is an interesting conversation on Twitter about Google crawling spikes and (1) if these spikes are global or on a per-site basis and (2) if the URL parameter tool going offline caused a global spike in crawling.
- Vlog #188: Christine Zirnheld, aka Shep On Being A PPC Hypocrite
Christine Zirnheld, aka Shep, is a Digital Marketing Manager at Cypress North, is a co-host on Marketing O'Clock, and has been with the company for over four years. Shep came from her maiden name Shepherd and Greg Finn gave him the nickname of Shep...
- Google Ball Pit Pool
Here is a photo from the Google Germany office of a ball pit room, that kind of looks like a small pool area. Like a dunking pool of sorts, made into a ball pit.
Other Great Search Threads:
- One of the interesting things about SEO is that a lot of folks started doing SEO in the hope of quick & easy wins ("unhelpful" content, in some cases), and many, John Mueller on Twitter
- Google has 20 years practice ignoring those., John Mueller on Twitter
- If you want something to be seen as a normal link, I'd just use a normal link., John Mueller on Twitter
- Major companies remove Facebook login option over privacy concerns, WebmasterWorld
- Low number of Valid items in Breadcrumbs, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- The search marketer’s guide to connected TV: best practices for making the jump
- Google helpful content update is now done rolling out
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- TikTok adds additional regional trend insights
- Smart Shopping campaigns in Merchant Center will automatically upgrade to Performance Max
- PPC management for ecommerce: 28 tools to explore
- What is quality content?
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Global SEO Market to Reach $122.11 Billion by 2028, Bill Hartzer
- Google's 'Rest and Vest' Days for Sr. Employees Are Over, Says CEO. It's a Brilliant Idea, Inc
- Google’s Loon Project Finds New Life Without Google or Balloons, Bloomberg
- Yandex announces completion of News and Zen divestment and acquisition of Delivery Club, Yandex
Links & Content Marketing
- We Don't Talk About Creative Burnout – This Is Why We Should [Rose Colored Glasses], Content Marketing Institute
- What Is Growth Hacking? Is It Still Worth It?, Ahrefs
Local & Maps
- How to use Apple Maps Multi-Stop to plan routes in iOS 16, AppleInsider
- Learning to Walk in the Wild from Terrain Semantics, Google AI Blog
- Celebrating and supporting small business heroes, Google Blog
- How to Build Effective Location Pages, Moz
Mobile & Voice
- Deep-Dive on Apple Watch Ultra, iPhone 14 Satellite SOS, and eSIM on the AppleInsider Podcast, AppleInsider
SEO
- Drive Traffic to Your Dealership with Research Pages, DealerOn
- Helpful Content Update shows First Trends, SISTRIX
- Spamming for ransom: The dubious business of black hat SEO marketing, Rappler
- Free SEO Content Audit Template, Mike Ginley
- 17+ SEO Experts share how to improve Bounce rate, Packted
- Cheap SEO Services and Why They Don’t Work Anymore, Koozai
PPC
- Upgrade of Smart Shopping campaigns to Performance Max in Merchant Center, Google Merchant Center Help
- 13 Affordable Digital Marketing Tactics That Work, Ahrefs
- Your chance to become a winner starts now, Microsoft Advertising
Search Features
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.