Daily Search Forum Recap: September 12, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There was a core update announced today, I'll have more on that tomorrow as we track the rollout. Google's helpful content update finished rolling out on Friday, we saw more movement on Friday, but the two may be unrelated. Google said having billions of redirects for a site move is fine. Google no longer supports date published for fact markup. Google is testing yellow and blue highlighted sections of featured snippets. Google said crawl spikes are normally on a site-by-site basis. And I posted another vlog this morning.

