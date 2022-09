Every tech firm needs to have Bonsai trees and plants, it is the joke about tech firms. So here is one at the Google office in New York City. At least one sitting on someone's desk there.

I spotted this on Instagram where the person said "This will probably outlive me 🌴👴🏻🧘🏻‍♂️#bonsai #softwareengineer #google"

