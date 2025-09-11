Daily Search Forum Recap: September 11, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads announced AI Max is rolling out to all as a beta, plus announced a number of new features for advertisers. Google is testing sponsored ads with search refinement options. Google tests dropping hotel star reviews for the hotel's web site and phone number. Google is testing local ad cards in the search results. Bing is testing link icons in the sitelinks.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.