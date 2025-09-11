Daily Search Forum Recap: September 11, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Ads announced AI Max is rolling out to all as a beta, plus announced a number of new features for advertisers. Google is testing sponsored ads with search refinement options. Google tests dropping hotel star reviews for the hotel's web site and phone number. Google is testing local ad cards in the search results. Bing is testing link icons in the sitelinks.
Google Ads AI Max For Search Campaigns Globally Available & More
Google announced a number of updates to Google Ads at Think Retail yesterday, including the global rollout of AI Max for Search campaigns, new Google Merchant Center features, AI updates to Asset Studio, and more.
Bing Testing Link Icons In Sitelinks For Microsoft Ads
Microsoft is testing putting link icons in the sitelinks carousel buttons within the Bing search ads from Microsoft Advertising. Normally, you'd just see the carousel of sitelinks below the search snippet but here Microsoft is testing adding a link icon to them.
Google Tests Sponsored Ads With Search Refinement Options
Google is testing adding search refinement options in the sponsored ads in a carousel format. The test shows refinements named "fine-tune your search," "search specific products" and "specify your search." But I bet there are more.
Google Tests Replacing Hotel Review Stars For Website & Phone Number
Google is testing replacing the review stars at the top of the hotel knowledge panel with listing the hotel's website URL and the hotel's phone number.
Google Search Testing New Local Ad Cards Format
Google seems to be testing a new format for local ads in the search results. These look more like that older card format test we saw a year or so ago. There are these two local cards at the top and when you click on them, the local panel for that Google Business Profile opens up.
Google Sleek & Curved Hovering Meeting Areas
From one of the campuses at the Google office, I think this is the Google Cloud office, they have these hovering sleek, curbed meeting areas.
