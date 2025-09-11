Daily Search Forum Recap: September 11, 2025

Sep 11, 2025
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads announced AI Max is rolling out to all as a beta, plus announced a number of new features for advertisers. Google is testing sponsored ads with search refinement options. Google tests dropping hotel star reviews for the hotel's web site and phone number. Google is testing local ad cards in the search results. Bing is testing link icons in the sitelinks.

