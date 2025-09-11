Google Search Testing New Local Ad Cards Format

Google seems to be testing a new format for local ads in the search results. These look more like that older card format test we saw a year or so ago. There are these two local cards at the top and when you click on them, the local panel for that Google Business Profile opens up.

This test was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who shared some screenshots on X.

Here is what it looks like when you don't click on the ads:

Google Local Ad Cards In Search

Here is what it looks like when you click on the ads:

Google Local Ad Cards In Search Clicked

Have you seen this format before? Do you like it?

Forum discussion at X.

 

