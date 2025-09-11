Microsoft is testing putting link icons in the sitelinks carousel buttons within the Bing search ads from Microsoft Advertising. Normally, you'd just see the carousel of sitelinks below the search snippet but here Microsoft is testing adding a link icon to them.

This test was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted a couple of examples on X - here is one of those examples:

Here are more:

Bing is testing surrounded links below the ads with a link icon. @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/kKxNapWIrO — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) September 8, 2025

