Daily Search Forum Recap: September 11, 2024

Google is testing a new ad label header, it makes the ads stick out more. Google Search ranking volatility is still incredibly heated, even over a week after the core update finished. Google is sending out verification notices to Local Service Ads advertisers. Bing is testing a local pack with review source icons. Google AdSense is expanding auto ads to more languages. Google Search has a new video property for ineligible regions.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google Search Ranking Volatility Still Heated A Week After Core Update
I sound like a broken record, but the Google Search ranking volatility is still incredibly heated and has not let down, even over a week after the Google August 2024 core update was completed on September 3rd.
Google Tests New Ad Label / Design That Makes Ads Stand Out
Google is testing a new ad label and interface that really make the ads way more noticeable in the Google Search results. The ad label still is a black sponsored label, but Google is testing it on a tall gray background, with subtitles like "promoted products" and "promoted results."
Google Emails Advertisers On Local Services Ads Verification Requirements
In March, Google announced a new verification process for its Local Service Ads program. Well, now, Google has started to email advertisers that need to take the steps to verify their advertising accounts.
Bing Local Pack Tests Review Source Icons Instead Of Review Stars
Microsoft is testing adding the source of the reviews in the Bing Search local pack, instead of showing review stars. So if the Bing Search local pack is showing reviews from Yelp, it would show the Yelp logo, and if it is showing them from Facebook, it would show the Facebook logo.
Google Expands AdSense Auto Ads To French, Spanish, and Japanese
Google is expanding AdSense's Auto ads to support French, Spanish, and Japanese languages. Previously, Auto ads were worked for English and German languages only.
Google Search Supports Ineligible Regions Property For Videos
Google Search now supports specifying where (which regions) a video is not allowed to be viewed in its video structured data and video SEO documentation. A new ineligibleRegion property was added to the Google video structured data documentation.
Google Chelsea Market Tile Backsplash
At the Google office in New York City, the Chelsea Market location, they have this kitchen area that has the old Google logo, with the location, Chelsea Market, tiled into the wall.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Check scores on perplexity!, Aravind Srinivas on X
- Data suggests that if Google does not recrawl a URL after 129 days URL it falls out of the index, Mic King on X
- Google Loses €2.4bn Appeal In E.U. Over Market Dominance, WebmasterWorld
- Looking at your URL placement in Google's AI Overview's isn't just for SEOs... It's for anyone trying to gauge brand presence and brand power Run your site vs your competitors in @semrush & see the relative level of URL placement, Mordy Oberstein on X
- On the video from O’Keefe Media Group: The claims here are completely false — they were made by a junior sales rep, secretly filmed while on a date, who has never worked on these topics. As we’ve shared before, we do not manipulate our products or m, Google Communications on X
- The time has come (after being replaced by INP as a CWV) -> Chrome ends support for First Input Delay (FID) "In January, Chrome announced its intention to officially end support for FID. Well, that time has finally come, and as of to, Glenn Gabe on X
- GSC Issue, Reddit
- You randomly stumble across a new website crawler / scraper service - it turns any website into a CSV file (just for sake of something to discuss, I don't have one for you). Isn't that cool?, John Mueller on LinkedIn
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Meta to restrict data in Business Tools, impacting ad targeting
- EU’s top court upholds $2.7 billion fine against Google
- Google tightens verification for lawyers in Local Services Ads
- Google vs. DOJ: Why Google’s ‘hundreds of competitors’ claim doesn’t add up
- How to do PPC competitor analysis
- Does generative AI save time, money and resources in SEO?
- Apple Visual Intelligence – search using your iPhone camera
- Google is hiding search data from advertisers and profiting
Other Great Search Stories:
Industry & Business
- Glean Technologies Value Hits $4.6 Billion in Funding Round With DST, SoftBank, Bloomberg
- Google signs carbon removal deal with Holocene, Axios
- Google's AI Will Help Decide Whether Unemployed Workers Get Benefits, Gizmodo
- Google, explained: How it dominates the sell side of advertising, Check My Ads
- News Corp would have lost $9 million in 2017 by ditching Google ads, ex-exec testifies, Reuters
- Sergey Brin says he's working on AI at Google 'pretty much every day', TechCrunch
- Why Google is supporting Holocene’s Direct Air Capture project, Google Blog
Links & Content Marketing
- Link Building vs. Digital PR: Dispelling the Myths and Misconceptions, The Upper Ranks
- Seasonal Content with a Local Twist, RicketyRoo
- Which Matters More: The Story or the Storyteller?, Content Marketing Institute
- Why Copy and Paste Isn't Repurposing Content (Bonus EP24), Compass Digital Strategies
Local & Maps
- Discover the people, places and treasures that shape Ukraine’s culture, Google Blog
- Should You Really Pay for an Annual Citation Subscription?, Sterling Sky
Mobile & Voice
- New Details on OpenAI’s Strawberry; Apple’s Siri Makeover; Larry Ellison Doubles Down on Data Centers, The Information
- Apple Intelligence's Siri feature will change how we use our phones, says Deepwater's Gene Munster, CNBC
- Google Gemini: Everything you need to know about the generative AI models, TechCrunch
- With Apple Intelligence, iPhone users will finally get a better Siri, TechCrunch
SEO
- The SEO Survival Kit for Google Core Updates, Marketing Aid
- Zero-click search: What is it and how to optimize for it, Oncrawl
PPC
- 3 surprising festive shopping insights you won’t want to miss, Microsoft Advertising
- Essential Budget Allocation Strategies: Finding the Right Balance Across Google Ads Campaigns, JXT Group
- Google’s ad server is “slow and clunky” — but virtually everybody uses it., The Verge
- Update to Alcohol Policy (September 2024) Poland, Google Advertising Policies Help
Other Search
- 3 Chrome updates to help you stay on top of your tabs, Google Blog
- I Tried Perplexity For a Week, And I Don't Think AI Search Engines Can Replace Google.. Yet, HackerNoon
- Inside Google’s 7-Year Mission to Give AI a Robot Body, Wired
