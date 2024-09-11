Microsoft is testing adding the source of the reviews in the Bing Search local pack, instead of showing review stars. So if the Bing Search local pack is showing reviews from Yelp, it would show the Yelp logo, and if it is showing them from Facebook, it would show the Facebook logo.

It is a bit weird, I mean, I think showing the stars is more typical but here, Microsoft is showing Yelp and Facebook logos, then it shows the average review rating and the number of reviews without the stars.

This was spotted by Frank Sandtmann who posted about it on Mastodon - he wrote, "Bing is testing showing favicons for abbreviated reviews instead of just spelling out the platforms and showing red stars. Might help to see where reviews are coming from more quickly."

Here is my screenshot of the side-by-side:

While my screenshot has the normal colored stars, Frank's has the black stars test we covered earlier.

Anyway, do you like that Bing is showing the logo of the source company for the reviews?

Forum discussion at Mastodon.