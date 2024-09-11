Bing Local Pack Tests Review Source Icons Instead Of Review Stars

Sep 11, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Review Stars

Microsoft is testing adding the source of the reviews in the Bing Search local pack, instead of showing review stars. So if the Bing Search local pack is showing reviews from Yelp, it would show the Yelp logo, and if it is showing them from Facebook, it would show the Facebook logo.

It is a bit weird, I mean, I think showing the stars is more typical but here, Microsoft is showing Yelp and Facebook logos, then it shows the average review rating and the number of reviews without the stars.

This was spotted by Frank Sandtmann who posted about it on Mastodon - he wrote, "Bing is testing showing favicons for abbreviated reviews instead of just spelling out the platforms and showing red stars. Might help to see where reviews are coming from more quickly."

Here is my screenshot of the side-by-side:

Bing Local Pack Reviews Source Icon

While my screenshot has the normal colored stars, Frank's has the black stars test we covered earlier.

Anyway, do you like that Bing is showing the logo of the source company for the reviews?

Forum discussion at Mastodon.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 11, 2024

Sep 11, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Still Heated A Week After Core Update

Sep 11, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Ads

Google Tests New Ad Label / Design That Makes Ads Stand Out

Sep 11, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Emails Advertisers On Local Services Ads Verification Requirements

Sep 11, 2024 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Bing Local Pack Tests Review Source Icons Instead Of Review Stars

Sep 11, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google AdSense

Google Expands AdSense Auto Ads To French, Spanish, and Japanese

Sep 11, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Expands AdSense Auto Ads To French, Spanish, and Japanese
Next Story: Google Emails Advertisers On Local Services Ads Verification Requirements

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.