Google is testing a new ad label and interface that really make the ads way more noticeable in the Google Search results. The ad label still is a black sponsored label, but Google is testing it on a tall gray background, with subtitles like "promoted products" and "promoted results."

It then follows that with "all results" for the non-sponsored, the non-paid, the organic search results.

This was spotted by Gagan Ghotra who posted some screenshots of this on X. He said, "Google is testing new label for ads. With 'sponsored' it also says 'Promoted results' plus the ads with grey background in between. And after ads at the top of search results it says "All results" then organic results start!"

Here is a screenshot:

Here are videos and more screenshots from Gagan:

Plus this is breaking the UI as well - while typing the query in the background different tabs showing up (screenshot)



Plus screen recording of me searching some random queries! pic.twitter.com/oehM5ygCGZ — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) September 10, 2024

Do you think this will cause less confusion between the ads and organic results?

wow that is ugly! — Greg Bernhardt 🐍🌊 (@GregBernhardt4) September 10, 2024

Way to clear thats its an ad! LOL — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) September 10, 2024

