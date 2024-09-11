Google Expands AdSense Auto Ads To French, Spanish, and Japanese

Sep 11, 2024
Google AdSense

Google Robot In Car

Google is expanding AdSense's Auto ads to support French, Spanish, and Japanese languages. Previously, Auto ads were worked for English and German languages only.

Google wrote, "Previously, related search for Auto ads was only available for sites with pages in English and German. Starting today, related search for Auto ads is also available for sites with pages in French, Spanish, and Japanese."

Google also wrote, "Note, if you turn on related search for Auto ads on a site in an unsupported language, related search for Auto ads won't appear. Check the FAQs for related search for Auto ads for more information."

You can learn more about Google AdSense Auto ads over here.

Forum discussion at X.

 

