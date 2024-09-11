Google Emails Advertisers On Local Services Ads Verification Requirements

In March, Google announced a new verification process for its Local Service Ads program. Well, now, Google has started to email advertisers that need to take the steps to verify their advertising accounts.

As a reminder, this verification process will reduce spam within the LSA program and lead to legit businesses having an easier time getting exposure in this space.

The email was posted by Anthony Higman who posted it on LinkedIn - it says, "Local Services Ads verification steps have been updated for your industry." This will require the firtms to be verified by November 15, 2024, if they want to continue to use LSAs.

Lawyers appearing in your Local Services Ads will soon need to pass an identity check alongside their license check to ensure they are affiliated with your business.

In order to keep your Local Services Ads running, the business owner or senior partner at your firm or practice will need to pass an identity check by November 15th, 2024. Additionally, any featured professionals will need to pass an identity check by November 15th, 2024 in order to continue appearing in your ads.

On September 16th, 2024 the lawyers listed on your Local Services Ads account will be sent emails from our partner, Evident, to verify their identity. Once their identity is verified, Local Services Ads will use that check to verify the name on the professional license in their profile. They will have 30 days from the start of the check to complete identity verification.

Google said this was added to "provide greater protection against any attempts made to impersonate you or your colleagues, or wrongfully claim your business." "This will also protect consumers from working with impersonators," Google added.

Here is the email:

Google Local Service Ads Verification Email

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

