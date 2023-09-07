Daily Search Forum Recap: September 7, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google News is testing showing author names on its home page (EEAT???). Google Ads to require campaign ads to disclose use of AI in their ads. Google Ads also updated its blockchain policy for NFT games. Google Search Console uses Bloom filters. Google said scrolljacking isn't a direct SEO negative factor.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Clarifies Cryptocurrency Ads Policy For Blockchain Games With NFTs
Google has clarified its cryptocurrency policy to clarify the scope and requirements for the advertisement of blockchain-based games involving NFTs. Google said advertisers offering NFT games that do not promote gambling-related content may advertise those products and services starting September 15, 2023.
- Google Search Console Uses Bloom Filters For Faster Reporting
Gary Illyes from Google was asked why is the filtered data higher than the overall data within Google Search Console? In which Gary explained how the filter works - specifically - it uses a "Bloom filter."
- Google Ads Requires Election Ads To Disclose Synthetic/AI Content
Google has updated its Political content policy to require election advertisers to disclose use of synthetic content within ads. That means ads that contain AI-generated image, video, and audio content.
- Google: Scrolljacking May Cause Rendering Issues But No Direct Ranking Impact
Google's John Mueller said that while Google Search does not have anything specifically against scrolljacking where Google would issue a penalty or manual action for such practices, it may have an indirect issue for ranking in Google Search.
- Google News Tests Author Names In Article Snippets
Google News, the portal, seems to be testing displaying the author name below the publication name in the article card snippet interface. Google recently tested this for Google Discover stories and Top Stories in Google Search.
- Google Retro Looking Chairs
Here is a new photo I found on Instagram that looks like it was taken 15 years ago at an old Google office, of an old Google event room, with an old Google logo and old Google style chairs.
