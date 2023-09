Here is a new photo I found on Instagram that looks like it was taken 15 years ago at an old Google office, of an old Google event room, with an old Google logo and old Google-style chairs.

And that is what it was, it was a throwback photo from a Googler posted on Instagram.

Just look at the old Googlely-style room.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.