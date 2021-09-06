Daily Search Forum Recap: September 6, 2021

Sep 6, 2021
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There may have been another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update this passed Saturday. Microsoft finally released the Bing content submission API after over two years of testing. Danny Sullivan did a Q&A session with news publishers about ranking in Google News. Google sent out an email to news publishers about non-AMP content being shown more. Google explained how much content you should put on your category pages. And I published part one of my second vlog with Dan Shure on the topic of core updates. Please note, I am offline Tuesday and Wednesday for Rosh Hashanah but I have scheduled stories on those days.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Update On Saturday - September 4th (Tools Little Chatter)
    This weekend there may have been yet another Google Search algorithm ranking update. This one is a bit different in that the chatter was pretty low, maybe that is because of the Labor Day weekend? But the tools, almost all of them, spiked higher than the September 1st update that had a lot more chatter than this September 4th update.
  • Bing Content Submission API Now Available To All
    Microsoft announced the company has opened up the Bing Content Submission API to all for site owners, publishers, and webmasters...
  • Google: Don't Put Too Much Content On Category Pages
    Google's John Mueller was once again asked about how much content should you put on your category pages, be it e-commerce categories pages or other category pages. In short, John said a "little bit of content I think is always useful" but don't overdo it with too much content.
  • Google Email: Simplifying Content Management In Google News
    With news that the Google page experience update is pretty much done rolling out, with the one piece left being the Google News apps, Google News sent out emails to publishers with this great subject line "simplifying content management in Google News."
  • Google News Q&A Tips With Danny Sullivan
    The other day, I posted on Twitter a video from the inaugural Google News Initiative Community News Summit of Danny Sullivan doing a Q&A sessions from publishers. There are a number of videos from this summit but I suspect Danny's Q&A was the most interesting.
  • Vlog #136: Dan Sure Gives More On Google Core Updates
    This is the second time I interviewed Dan Shure, the first time was in vlog #20, where I went to his office. This time...
  • Google Chicago Rooftop Yoga
    It has been a while since I've seen a recent photo from the Google Chicago office, like almost none since COVID hit. But it looks like the rooftop is back open and these folks are using it for a yoga

