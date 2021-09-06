Daily Search Forum Recap: September 6, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There may have been another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update this passed Saturday. Microsoft finally released the Bing content submission API after over two years of testing. Danny Sullivan did a Q&A session with news publishers about ranking in Google News. Google sent out an email to news publishers about non-AMP content being shown more. Google explained how much content you should put on your category pages. And I published part one of my second vlog with Dan Shure on the topic of core updates. Please note, I am offline Tuesday and Wednesday for Rosh Hashanah but I have scheduled stories on those days.

