Programming Note: Rosh Hashanah 5782 - Happy & Healthy Jewish New Year

This is a programming note that Tuesday and Wednesday is Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year and I will be offline the next two days. I will be offline Tuesday and Wednesday, September 7th and September 8th.

There will be stories posted each day, all of them were pre-written before the holiday and scheduled to be posted.

I apologize for any comments that slip through that should note while I am offline, I will do my best to catch up late Wednesday night after nightfall.

Thank you all for reading, commenting and sharing every day - I appreciate it.

Also, feel free to check out the videos and the vlog series and don't forget to subscribe to the videos and the newsletter.

I wanted to wish all my Jewish readers a happy, healthy, successful and sweet new year! And wishing all my readers happy, healthy, successful remainder of the year.