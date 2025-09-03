Daily Search Forum Recap: September 3, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google won't be broken up, but they will have to share search data - it was a pretty big win for Google. Google uses FastSearch, not the one from 2000, but its own, for grounding. Google Search is testing a new top bar design for its search results. Google local pack tests new direction buttons, several of them. Google Ads gains customization graph options and settings. Google updated its Business Profiles link policies and guidelines.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.