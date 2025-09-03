Daily Search Forum Recap: September 3, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google won't be broken up, but they will have to share search data - it was a pretty big win for Google. Google uses FastSearch, not the one from 2000, but its own, for grounding. Google Search is testing a new top bar design for its search results. Google local pack tests new direction buttons, several of them. Google Ads gains customization graph options and settings. Google updated its Business Profiles link policies and guidelines.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Won't Be Broken Up In Monopoly Case But Required To Share Search Data
    U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta ruled on the remedies for Google being declared a monopoly. In short, Google won't be broken up (will keep Chrome, Android and Ads), it will have to share search data and it is barred from making exclusive search deals.
  • Google FastSearch Is Faster Than Google Search
    Did you know Google has a technology called FastSearch? No, not the one from the early 2000s, but its own Google FastSearch. Google said FastSearch is faster than Google Search, its main search results technology.
  • Google Ads Gains Customization Graphs Options
    Google Ads has added new customization options for some of the graphing, charting and reporting. This change gives you "Conversion Delay," "Performance Anomaly Insights," and "Notes," and is enabled with adjusted notification icons.
  • Google Business Profiles Links Policies & Guidelines Updated
    Google has updated its Google Business Profiles links policies & guidelines. Google added new sections for dedicated landing pages, direct action completion, social media sites and a new business links crawability policy.
  • Google Search Tests New Shaded Header Design Interface
    Google is testing a new top bar interface design for the search results page both in light and dark mode. The new design shades the top bar more, so it is more distinct to the search results section.
  • Google Tests New Directions Buttons In Local Pack
    Google is testing new direction buttons in the local pack within the Google Search results. Normally, we see a "Directions" button, but now Google is testing "Map it," "Map," "Route," "Go," and "Get there," and maybe more.
  • Google Quote Hive Indoor Structure
    Here is some unusual hive like structure at the Google office. It has this quote mark icon table in the center of it. I guess this is where the Googlers go to be of one central mind?

