Google Ads Gains Customization Graphs Options

Sep 3, 2025 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Reporting

Google Ads has added new customization options for some of the graphing, charting and reporting. This change gives you "Conversion Delay," "Performance Anomaly Insights," and "Notes," and is enabled with adjusted notification icons.

This change was spotted by Anthony Higman who posted a screenshot on X:

Google Ads Graph Custimization

Here is his post:

Hana Kobzová added, "The Adjust button was previously available in some accounts but only included Time Period and Chart Type settings."

Forum discussion at X.

Update: This is 2 months old:

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google FastSearch Is Faster Than Google Search

Sep 3, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Gains Customization Graphs Options

Sep 3, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Links Policies & Guidelines Updated

Sep 3, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google Tests New Directions Buttons In Local Pack

Sep 3, 2025 - 7:11 am
Google News

Google Won't Be Broken Up In Monopoly Case But Required To Share Search Data

Sep 2, 2025 - 5:50 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 2, 2025

Sep 2, 2025 - 10:00 am
 
Previous Story: Google Business Profiles Links Policies & Guidelines Updated
Next Story: Google FastSearch Is Faster Than Google Search

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.