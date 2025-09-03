Google Ads has added new customization options for some of the graphing, charting and reporting. This change gives you "Conversion Delay," "Performance Anomaly Insights," and "Notes," and is enabled with adjusted notification icons.

This change was spotted by Anthony Higman who posted a screenshot on X:

Here is his post:

New Google Ads Main Graph Dashboard With "Conversion Delay" "Performance Anomaly Insights" & "Notes" Enabled With Adjust Notification Icons. pic.twitter.com/ffvAzBkDcM — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) August 28, 2025

Hana Kobzová added, "The Adjust button was previously available in some accounts but only included Time Period and Chart Type settings."

Update: This is 2 months old: