Daily Search Forum Recap: August 31, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Generative Experience now really launched links in its AI-powered answers. Google also expanded SGE to India and Japan, shared some early feedback and added some features. Google said illegal content is not always spam. Google said using a different email domain from web domain does not hurt your SEO. Google is testing visual results in search.

