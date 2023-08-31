Daily Search Forum Recap: August 31, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search Generative Experience now really launched links in its AI-powered answers. Google also expanded SGE to India and Japan, shared some early feedback and added some features. Google said illegal content is not always spam. Google said using a different email domain from web domain does not hurt your SEO. Google is testing visual results in search.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Official: Google Search Generative Experience Gets Links
After testing three different formats for links within the Google Search Generative Experience and then pausing that test a few weeks later, Google has officially decided to go with the arrow-down buttons that reveal links to web pages as cards.
- Google Shares Early Feedback On SGE, Expands To Japan & India
Google has shared some early feedback on how searchers and consumers use the new Search Generative Experience while expanding access to SGE in Japan and India. Google also officially launched link cards in SGE after weeks of testing.
- Google: Illegal Content Is Not Always Spam
Google's John Mueller said that "illegal content" is not always considered spammy content. He said on Twitter, "Illegal content isn't always spam."
- Google: Using A Different Email Domain From Web Domain Has No Impact On SEO/Ranking
Google's John Mueller said that using a different domain name for your web site and your company email has no impact on your SEO. In fact, I believe those who work at Yahoo do not use Yahoo.com emails but rather yahoo-inc.com emails, or at least they use to.
- Google Search Visual Results Section
Google is testing a "visual results" section in its search results. I am not 100% sure if this is new because we have seen very visual results similar to this before but the title "visual results" does seem new to me.
- Google Building Across From Another Google Building
Here is a photo I found on Instagram of the Google Hong Kong office. But the photo was taken from a building across the street. You can see the sign in the photo from this building.
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Search Generative Experience officially rolls out links to webpages within answers
- An SEO guide to optimizing your Google Publisher Center account
- 5 hidden areas of Google Ads you probably didn’t know about
- Google Search testing “Mentioned in” search snippet
- 7 LinkedIn advertising pitfalls: Where your B2B ads setup might stumble
- 5 SEO use cases for ChatGPT’s Advanced Data Analysis plugin
