Google Search Visual Results Section

Google is testing a "visual results" section in its search results. I am not 100% sure if this is new because we have seen very visual results similar to this before but the title "visual results" does seem new to me.

This was spotted by Dan Richardson and he posted this screenshot on Twitter:

You can compare it to what I see, which is without the header "visual results" appearing on top of it:

Again, I think the title or header that says "visual results" is new but not necessarily the section itself.

Forum discussion at Twitter.