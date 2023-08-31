Google: Illegal Content Is Not Always Spam

Google's John Mueller said that "illegal content" is not always considered spammy content. He said on Twitter, "Illegal content isn't always spam."

John also said illegal content is "nor usually the place where people "build links" to manipulate Google."

This was in response to Olesia Korobka sharing a screenshot of a Google Drive notice that said the file may violate its terms of service. Olesia wrote, "Apparently, creating a table with links to add to disavow is violating Google Drive's Terms of Service."

Here are those tweets:

Forum discussion at Twitter.