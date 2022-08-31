Daily Search Forum Recap: August 31, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Did Google end up removing the review-gating policy from Google Maps? Microsoft Advertising extended its RSA deadline for another five months. Google is promoting Search Console Insights in the account menu. Google is asking some Local Guides for reviews by attribute. Google local business structured data does not support additionalType.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google's John Mueller: No Recent Search Algorithms Focused On Links Outside Of Webspam
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that he is not aware of any recent search algorithm update that focused on links, outside of webspam algorithms. He said this when someone asked how relevant links will be in the future to Google's ranking algorithm.
- Google Learning Video Structured Data Docs Breaks Out educationalLevel
Google has updated the Learning video structured data documentation to add the full list of supported academic values for educationalLevel. It now lists out the values per country, since each country has its own academic system.
- Google Adds Products Section To Business Profile Guidelines
Google has added a new section for products to the Google Business Profile guidelines. The section says "If you run a retail business, you can show nearby shoppers what you sell by adding your in-store products to your Business Profile at no charge."
- Google Search Browse Places Feature With Swipeable Cards
Google is testing a "browse places" search feature where it shows you place cards that you can swipe through and then click on. It is kind of like a new local pack grid view for restaurants, kind of...
- Google See Results About Goes Missing On Mobile Search
On August 17th, Google seems to have removed the "see results about" disambiguation search feature from the Google mobile search results. They still show on desktop but on mobile, it is gone.
- Yahoo! Sunnyvale Campus Is A Ghost Town With Imprint Of Old Sign Removed From Building
Louis Gray stopped by the Yahoo! campus in Sunnyvale, California the other day and it is so sad to see it in this state. This was a thriving Internet company and now it is a ghost town, as he put it.
