Google "See Results About" Goes Missing On Mobile Search

Aug 31, 2022 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

On August 17th, Google seems to have removed the "see results about" disambiguation search feature from the Google mobile search results. They still show on desktop but on mobile, it is gone.

Shay Harel from RankRanger notified me of this on Twitter, he said "Looks like Disambiguation have been removed from mobile search results. I can confirm that the data is correct. I'm guessing it's a bug."

Here is what it looks like on desktop:

click for full size

But on mobile, it is gone. Here is the chart showing it going away on mobile from RankRanger:

click for full size

I do hope it comes back soon...

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Update: It is now back...

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: August 30, 2022
 
blog comments powered by Disqus