Google "See Results About" Goes Missing On Mobile Search

On August 17th, Google seems to have removed the "see results about" disambiguation search feature from the Google mobile search results. They still show on desktop but on mobile, it is gone.

Shay Harel from RankRanger notified me of this on Twitter, he said "Looks like Disambiguation have been removed from mobile search results. I can confirm that the data is correct. I'm guessing it's a bug."

Here is what it looks like on desktop:

But on mobile, it is gone. Here is the chart showing it going away on mobile from RankRanger:

I do hope it comes back soon...

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Update: It is now back...