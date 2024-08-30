Google Ads Change Bid Strategy Popup Dialog

Some advertisers see Google Ads show this request dialog popup asking them to change their bid strategies. This shows in the Google Ads advertiser console, which asks the advertiser to change their bid strategy from one option to another.

This "feature" was spotted by Anthony Higman who posted about it on X - he wrote that this is a "New Change Bid Strategy Pop Up." He added his own feelings on this suggestion, saying, "Hell to the yes, change the bid strategy, I dont want any of those things lol."

Here is a screenshot he posted of this popup:

Google Ads Change Bid Strategy Popup

It says:

Change bid strategy?

This will tur off the broad match keywords setting, but your existing keywords will remain as broad match. Also, your brand inclusions will be removed from this campaign.

Have you seen these before?

Forum discussion at X.

 

