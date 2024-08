Google has this ad format, I don't think it is new, but it is titled "Here are some in the area." These look like a version of Local Service Ads, but they look different.

Anthony Higman, an expert in Local Service Ads from Google said on X that he has been seeing these ads for about a year now and he still has no clue what they are.

Here is his screenshot:

Have you seen these before? One person replied to Anthony saying, "variant of responsive search ads." Maybe?

