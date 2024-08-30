Google is now showing video reviews in the reviews of popular products section in the Google Store ratings landing area on Google Search. Got all that?

If you click on the store rating button for the a popular retailer in the Google Search knowledge panel area, you get to the store rating page, also known as customer reviews. There, Google is now showing Reviews of popular products and those include videos.

I can only see it on mobile, and I spotted this via Gagan Ghotra who posted on X, he wrote, "Google is now testing adding 'Reviews of popular products' in Store Ratings panels - showing Youtube and Tiktok videos."

Here is what I see for Walmart on mobile:

Here is what I see on desktop:

I suspect this is new, right?

Forum discussion at X.