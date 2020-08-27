Daily Search Forum Recap: August 27, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google: Crawling Bandwidth Benefit To Using jpeg vs webp But Minimal

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter there is maybe a small bandwidth savings when it comes to GoogleBot crawling your site when you use webp over jpeg image formats. But then you would only see that difference when the site is a "very image-heavy site." So normal sites probably wouldn't really see any bandwidth savings there.

Bing: XML Sitemaps Must Include Main Ranking & Category Pages

Bing's Fabrice Canal said on Twitter "Sitemaps are a daily, and ideally real time, snapshots of all relevant pages of your sites." "Sitemaps must include these main ranking pages," he added. This was in response to Dawn Anderson posting something a development team told her.

New Google Home Activities Structured Data

Google added a new section to the supported structured data developer docs for home activities. This structured data should be used on recorded or live videos where you offer instructions on what activities, like fitness classes and so on, to do from your home.

Most Google Support Documents Are Not Proactively Updated

Yesterday in the Google Webmaster Virtual Unconference I asked a Google representative to guess on what percentage of the Google support documents were updated in a proactive way versus a reactive way. The Googler said 60-80% of the time, the docs are updated in a reactive way.

Report Issues To Google Search Over Security Issue False Positives

Google has a new form you can use to report false positives around security issues with your site. In short, if you think your site was mistakenly flagged by Google Search for security issues, you can ask Google for a review using the "Report a Security Issue" button.

Microsoft Bing Office During COVID Is A Ghost Town

Frederic Dubut, Web Ranking PM Manager at Bing, shared a photo from the Microsoft Bing office the other day. It was his first time back in the office in about 5 months and he said not much has changed

