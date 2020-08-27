Microsoft Bing Office During COVID Is A Ghost Town

Frederic Dubut, Web Ranking PM Manager at Bing, shared a photo from the Microsoft Bing office the other day. It was his first time back in the office in about 5 months and he said not much has changed. It looks like a ghost town but he said nothing was moved from his space.

He said on Twitter "First time I dropped by the office in 5 months. In and out quickly to pick up some stuff. Not a thing changed - my monthly calendar is still set to March, whiteboards are full of diagrams for features already shipped... A bit eerie tbh." He also asked you to guess which office is his. Um, nice flag.

As to what was on the whiteboard, he shared that also:

It's what my whiteboard looks like. I erased everything on the last day before WFH started, except this sweet message from my 2018 interns (who snuck up in my office after hours on their last day to write it 😊). pic.twitter.com/ASckjlHMCH — Frédéric Dubut (@CoperniX) August 26, 2020

