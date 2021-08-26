Daily Search Forum Recap: August 26, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

If you have examples of Google using poor titles in the search results, you can now report them to Google. But I got to say, I doubt Google didn't test this and see a huge positive to the new title algorithm - but if you see examples of ways Google can improve it, send them to Google. Google Merchant Center and Google Manufacturer Center now have a sync feature. Google says clicks on newsletter links won't help your SEO. Google said your mobile and desktop pages don't have to be exactly the same but should serve the same purpose and function. SEOs are more likely to canonicalize duplicate content issues than anything else.

Google News Showcase launches in Colombia, Google Blog

