Daily Search Forum Recap: August 26, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
If you have examples of Google using poor titles in the search results, you can now report them to Google. But I got to say, I doubt Google didn't test this and see a huge positive to the new title algorithm - but if you see examples of ways Google can improve it, send them to Google. Google Merchant Center and Google Manufacturer Center now have a sync feature. Google says clicks on newsletter links won't help your SEO. Google said your mobile and desktop pages don't have to be exactly the same but should serve the same purpose and function. SEOs are more likely to canonicalize duplicate content issues than anything else.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Opens Complaint Thread For Title Changes
Google has opened a dedicated thread where you can post examples of poor titles that Google has created in lieu of your HTML title tags. The thread asked you to include the the URL of the page, the title shown, the device type used and any additional feedback, and if possible a screenshot.
- Google: Clicks On Newsletter Emails Don't Help You Rank Better In Search
Google's John Mueller said that no, clicks on newsletter emails do not help your SEO or help you rank better in Google Search. He did add that "it's good to have multiple separate sources of traffic to your website, and not everything needs to have an SEO effect."
- New Google Merchant Center & Manufacturer Center Sync
Google is sending out emails to those who use both Google Merchant Center and Google Manufacturer Center that they can now sync the data between the two platforms. The email says if you link the accounts Google will "continuously synchronize products from Merchant Merchant Center to Manufacturer Center."
- Google: Mobile & Desktop Pages Don't Have To Match But They Must Fulfill The Same Purpose
Google's John Mueller said again that your desktop pages and mobile pages do not need to match exactly. But what they really need to do is "fulfill the same purpose." He said the mobile and desktop "pages don't have to be exactly the same."
- Survey Says: Most SEOs Canonicalize Their Duplicate Content Issues
Sophie Brannon posted a Twitter poll asking SEOs "what do you do with your content duplication issues?" The survey had just under 1,000 responses, which is a lot for a Twitter SEO poll. The results showed that most SEOs canonicalize their duplicate content issues.
- Laying On The Google Logo
Here is a person laying on the Google logo in the Dublin office. They have those massive Google logos in the lobby that people can rest on. They even have mats on them to rest. This is an old photo
