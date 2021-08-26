New Google Merchant Center & Manufacturer Center Sync

Google is sending out emails to those who use both Google Merchant Center and Google Manufacturer Center that they can now sync the data between the two platforms. The email says if you link the accounts Google will "continuously synchronize products from Merchant Merchant Center to Manufacturer Center."

Kirk Williams received this email and shared it on Twitter. The email says that Google is "launching a feature that gives you a quicker and more efficient way to import and manage you brands' product data in Manufacturer Center." Google explains that you can link the accounts so Google can sync between the two.

This helps you:

Avoid duplicate efforts to create product feeds in Manufacturer Center when you already have products in Merchant Center.

Save time when onboarding onto Manufacturer Center account by importing product data right away from Merchant Center

Update your existing Manufacturer Center catalog with imported product data

Accelerate product data enrichment in Manufacturer Center, by building on top of imported product data

Here is a screenshot from Kirk that you can click on and enlarge:

Forum discussion at Twitter.