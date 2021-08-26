Google: Clicks On Newsletter Emails Don't Help You Rank Better In Search

Google's John Mueller said that no, clicks on newsletter emails do not help your SEO or help you rank better in Google Search. He did add that "it's good to have multiple separate sources of traffic to your website, and not everything needs to have an SEO effect."

The question, which I don't think I've seen before, was "do clicks received via emails/newsletters has any particular extra weightage?" John Mueller responded "no effect on SEO." The same with ads and social media, he said those too have no effect on SEO.

Here are those tweets:

No effect on SEO. Like ads, like social media. It's good to have multiple separate sources of traffic to your website, and not everything needs to have an SEO effect. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) August 23, 2021

Yea, I know, a bit of a novice question, but I found it interesting.

Forum discussion at Twitter.