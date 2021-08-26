Survey Says: Most SEOs Canonicalize Their Duplicate Content Issues

Sophie Brannon posted a Twitter poll asking SEOs "what do you do with your content duplication issues?" The survey had just under 1,000 responses, which is a lot for a Twitter SEO poll. The results showed that most SEOs canonicalize their duplicate content issues.

The question was what do you do with your content duplication issues?

57.5% said they canonicalization, 18.4% said they rewrite everything, 11.8% said they noindex the pages and 12.3% said other response.

Here is the poll:

#SEO world - I need your help with a poll!



What do you do with your content duplication issues?



If you select ‘other’ or want to elaborate further, let me know your techniques for a shout out in my deck at @brightonseo 👀🤩 — Sophie Brannon (@SophieBrannon) August 18, 2021

The responses to the Twitter poll are super insightful, so make sure to click through.

Forum discussion at Twitter.