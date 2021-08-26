Survey Says: Most SEOs Canonicalize Their Duplicate Content Issues

Aug 26, 2021
Sophie Brannon posted a Twitter poll asking SEOs "what do you do with your content duplication issues?" The survey had just under 1,000 responses, which is a lot for a Twitter SEO poll. The results showed that most SEOs canonicalize their duplicate content issues.

The question was what do you do with your content duplication issues?

57.5% said they canonicalization, 18.4% said they rewrite everything, 11.8% said they noindex the pages and 12.3% said other response.

Here is the poll:

The responses to the Twitter poll are super insightful, so make sure to click through.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

