Cool Google Game Room With Pool & Ping Pong Tables

I know there are much larger spaces at Google offices with more games but this one, the decor I guess, seems cooler. I do not know which Google office this is in but you can see a darkish room with a Google branded pool table and a ping pong table in the background.

This person also did some trick shots, you can see some of those photos on Instagram.

