Daily Search Forum Recap: August 20, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google fixed the search ranking bug after four-plus days. Google emailed advertisers that had their ads running on other advertisers' accounts about how they are protecting their privacy, asking them to remove the data. Google AI Overviews has a listen button for some. Google is testing you may also need search refinements. Google is testing rounded outlines for search features. Google is also testing hidden gems search refinements.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google Search Ranking Issue Fixed After 4+ Days
Google has confirmed it has fixed the search ranking bug that started over four days ago. The issue was first confirmed by Google on Friday morning, August 16th at around 1:48 am ET. Google confirmed the ranking issue was resolved today, August 20th, at 8:10 am ET.
Google Emails Advertisers On Ad Bug & Asked Advertisers To Delete Your Ad Data
As you know, Google Ads served other advertiser's Merchant Center shopping ads on other advertiser accounts. Google promised to issue credits after hiding the data in reports because of privacy issues. Now, Google emailed advertisers who were impacted about the issue, letting them know they asked the advertisers who have their data to delete that data.
Google AI Overviews Also Gets Listen Button
Google has been placing listen buttons in the Google Search results in various locations, like knowledge panels and local packs. So it comes as no surprise to see them also in the AI Overviews.
Google Search Hidden Gems Refinement Box
Recently we saw a hidden gems stores section in the Google Search results, which seemed nothing like the hidden gems algorithm from last year. And now I am seeing another variation of that just named hidden gems, under a stores search refinement.
You May Also Need Google Search Refinements
Google Search is testing a new category of search refinements named "you may also need." These refinements show products that may be found in a specific e-commerce store.
Google Tests Rounded Outlines Around Search Feature Snippets
Google is now testing rounded outlines around some of its search result snippet features. This includes around the snippets in the local pack and also knowledge panels. I do wonder if this is a variation of the snippet background highlights from the other day.
Perplexity AI Google Colored Letters Hoodie
Aravind Srinivas, the CEO of Perplexity AI, showed a photo of some new hoodies going around the office there. It is the Perplexity name in Google font colors. When he posted this on X, he wrote, "Don't be evil."
