Daily Search Forum Recap: August 20, 2024

Aug 20, 2024 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google fixed the search ranking bug after four-plus days. Google emailed advertisers that had their ads running on other advertisers' accounts about how they are protecting their privacy, asking them to remove the data. Google AI Overviews has a listen button for some. Google is testing you may also need search refinements. Google is testing rounded outlines for search features. Google is also testing hidden gems search refinements.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Issue Fixed After 4+ Days
    Google has confirmed it has fixed the search ranking bug that started over four days ago. The issue was first confirmed by Google on Friday morning, August 16th at around 1:48 am ET. Google confirmed the ranking issue was resolved today, August 20th, at 8:10 am ET.
  • Google Emails Advertisers On Ad Bug & Asked Advertisers To Delete Your Ad Data
    As you know, Google Ads served other advertiser's Merchant Center shopping ads on other advertiser accounts. Google promised to issue credits after hiding the data in reports because of privacy issues. Now, Google emailed advertisers who were impacted about the issue, letting them know they asked the advertisers who have their data to delete that data.
  • Google AI Overviews Also Gets Listen Button
    Google has been placing listen buttons in the Google Search results in various locations, like knowledge panels and local packs. So it comes as no surprise to see them also in the AI Overviews.
  • Google Search Hidden Gems Refinement Box
    Recently we saw a hidden gems stores section in the Google Search results, which seemed nothing like the hidden gems algorithm from last year. And now I am seeing another variation of that just named hidden gems, under a stores search refinement.
  • You May Also Need Google Search Refinements
    Google Search is testing a new category of search refinements named "you may also need." These refinements show products that may be found in a specific e-commerce store.
  • Google Tests Rounded Outlines Around Search Feature Snippets
    Google is now testing rounded outlines around some of its search result snippet features. This includes around the snippets in the local pack and also knowledge panels. I do wonder if this is a variation of the snippet background highlights from the other day.
  • Perplexity AI Google Colored Letters Hoodie
    Aravind Srinivas, the CEO of Perplexity AI, showed a photo of some new hoodies going around the office there. It is the Perplexity name in Google font colors. When he posted this on X, he wrote, "Don't be evil."

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 20, 2024

Aug 20, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Issue Fixed After 4+ Days

Aug 20, 2024 - 8:15 am
Google Ads

Google Emails Advertisers On Ad Bug & Asked Advertisers To Delete Your Ad Data

Aug 20, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google AI Overviews Also Gets Listen Button

Aug 20, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

You May Also Need Google Search Refinements

Aug 20, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Tests Rounded Outlines Around Search Feature Snippets

Aug 20, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Search Ranking Issue Fixed After 4+ Days

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.