Google You May Also Need Search Refinements

Google Search is testing a new category of search refinements named "you may also need." These refinements show products that may be found in a specific e-commerce store.

The example spotted by Khushal Bherwani was for the Google Store, where it shows Google made devices and under it, Google Search lists, "you may also need." The options listed there are the Google Pixel 7, Pixel phones, Pixel repair, chargers, cases and more.

I cannot replicate but here is an image from Khushal Bherwani on X:

Do you see this? Do you like this?

Forum discussion at X.