You May Also Need Google Search Refinements

Aug 20, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Product Shelves

Google Search is testing a new category of search refinements named "you may also need." These refinements show products that may be found in a specific e-commerce store.

The example spotted by Khushal Bherwani was for the Google Store, where it shows Google made devices and under it, Google Search lists, "you may also need." The options listed there are the Google Pixel 7, Pixel phones, Pixel repair, chargers, cases and more.

I cannot replicate but here is an image from Khushal Bherwani on X:

Google You May Also Need Search Refinements

Do you see this? Do you like this?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 20, 2024

Aug 20, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Issue Fixed After 4+ Days

Aug 20, 2024 - 8:15 am
Google Ads

Google Emails Advertisers On Ad Bug & Asked Advertisers To Delete Your Ad Data

Aug 20, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google AI Overviews Also Gets Listen Button

Aug 20, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

You May Also Need Google Search Refinements

Aug 20, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Tests Rounded Outlines Around Search Feature Snippets

Aug 20, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Tests Rounded Outlines Around Search Feature Snippets
Next Story: Google AI Overviews Also Gets Listen Button

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.