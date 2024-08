Google is now testing rounded outlines around some of its search result snippet features. This includes around the snippets in the local pack and also knowledge panels.

I do wonder if this is a variation of the snippet background highlights from the other day.

This was first spotted by Jean-S├ębastien Girard who posted this screenshot on X:

Then Gagan Ghotra posted this for images in the knowledge panels on X:

I am not sure I like these but what do you all think?

Forum discussion at X.