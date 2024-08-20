Google Search Hidden Gems Refinement Box

Recently we saw a hidden gems stores section in the Google Search results, which seemed nothing like the hidden gems algorithm from last year. And now I am seeing another variation of that just named hidden gems, under a stores search refinement.

This is just one of those boxes you can click on to expand and refine your Google Search.

This was posted by Yan Gilbert who posted this screenshot of it on X:

Google Hidden Gems Refinements

Yan said, "They are accordions and just show additional blue links when opened."

So it seems similar to what we posted earlier but in a different interface.

