Google AI Overviews Also Gets Listen Button

Google has been placing listen buttons in the Google Search results in various locations, like knowledge panels and local packs. So it comes as no surprise to see them also in the AI Overviews.

Satabdi Mukherjee shared a screenshot on LinkedIn of the listen button on AI Overviews:

Google Ai Overview Listen Button

Again, not really new, but I have not seen them specifically on AI Overviews.

I believe these show up in regions like India.

Update: This is not new as I expected:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Google AI Overviews Also Gets Listen Button

