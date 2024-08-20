Google has been placing listen buttons in the Google Search results in various locations, like knowledge panels and local packs. So it comes as no surprise to see them also in the AI Overviews.

Satabdi Mukherjee shared a screenshot on LinkedIn of the listen button on AI Overviews:

Again, not really new, but I have not seen them specifically on AI Overviews.

I believe these show up in regions like India.

Update: This is not new as I expected:

🆕 SGE added listen feature in Generative AI suggestions



FYR - Adding this also I saw SGE window in IN location@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/YUYuYAWR1R — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) August 31, 2023

