Daily Search Forum Recap: August 18, 2021

Aug 18, 2021
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Today I reported about how the Google link spam update was suppose to roll out over two weeks, but we are now into week three, and it will likely take another week to complete. Google's top stories stopped showing images, it was a widespread bug. Google Ads has a new label named "paid for by" for political ads. Google local is testing reviews from the web and independent sites labels. Google said it will retry redirects for years. Google said make sure to cover all your bases with your content.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Link Spam Update Still Rolling Out Over 3 Weeks Later
    Google announced on July 26, 2021, three-weeks and two days ago, that it started to roll the link spam update and that update would take about two-weeks to roll out. Well, like I said, it is three-weeks and two days and it is still not done rolling out.
  • Top Stories Images In Google Search Blank
    Google's top stories carousel is not loading all the images for those articles. It seems like a bug is causing some of the images to not show up as of early this morning.
  • Google Ads "Paid For By Label" On Political Ads
    Google is now placing a label (I think it is new) named "paid for by" on some political ads. This label lets searchers click on it to learn more who is sponsoring the ad and even lets you dive into more details on the advertiser and their spend.
  • Google: Cover All Your Bases With Searcher Intent & Your Content
    Lily Ray shared an interesting chart from Ahrefs, the SEO toolset, showing how for a single keyword phrase, there were multiple intents from searchers spike over a different time period. In which, John Mueller of Google responded that it makes sense to create content that covers "both possible intents."
  • Google Local Result With Reviews From The Web & Independent Sites
    Google seems to be testing a new way of showing reviews in the local listing for some businesses. Brandon Schmidt spotted Google showing not just the number of reviews with the review summary in stars, but where Google labels if the reviews are "from the web" or from "independent sites."
  • Google: We Will Retry Old Redirect URLs For Years
    Google's John Mueller once again confirmed that Google will continue to retry old, redirected URLs for years and years even if the redirect remains in place for a long time. John said on Twitter "I suspect we'll keep retrying these for years, on and off."
  • Googlers Working At Google On The Staircase With Masks
    Here is a recent photo of three Googlers working at the main Google headquarters, the GooglePlex, in Mountain View, California. They are sitting or standing near the trends staircase with masks on an

