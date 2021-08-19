Blue Zurich City Sign In Google Zurich Office

Aug 19, 2021
Zurich City Sign In Google Zurich Office

Jonathan Gonzalez, a Googler who works out of the Zurich office, went back to the office for the first time in over a year and a half and took a photo of the Zurich city sign hanging near the Google organic leafy signage in that office.

This was posted on Instagram and said "After a year and a half, I decided to show up in the office for a day."

