Googlers Working At Google On The Staircase With Masks

Here is a recent photo of three Googlers working at the main Google headquarters, the GooglePlex, in Mountain View, California. They are sitting or standing near the trends staircase with masks on and their laptops in hand.

More and more vaccinated Googlers have been heading to work with parts of their teams in person recently.

This photo is on Instagram.

