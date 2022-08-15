Daily Search Forum Recap: August 15, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
If you are not happy with the latest Google product reviews update, then you can let Google know with examples. Google has fixed the "validate fix" feature in Search Console. Google Discover now can show author names over site names. Microsoft's IndexNow is growing a lot, in fact, 7% of the new URLs clicked on were via IndexNow. Bing Shopping added coupons, promotions, price history, and ethical annotations. Google spoke about what to do with old event pages. Finally, posted a vlog with Sarah Burke on GA4 and dashboards.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Console Validate Fix Now Back
Google has reenabled the validate fix feature in Google Search Console just now. It was not there a couple of hours ago and has been not working since the beginning of this month but now it is back.
- Bing Shopping Searches Gains Coupons, Promotions, Price History & More
Microsoft Bing Shopping has officially added a lot of the features we noticed early such as coupons and promotions, price history, and ethical choice annotations, the company announced.
- Google: What To Do With Old Event Pages
What do you do if you run an event and the event is over, do you keep the webpage live, do you redirect it, do you just delete it and 404 the page? The answer is it depends, as you'd imagine.
- IndexNow Is Growing But Should You Pay Attention?
Microsoft's IndexNow protocol is growing and the search company keeps investing in it, despite Google not adopting it - yet. Microsoft said that more than 16 million websites are publishing over 1.2 billion URLs per day to the IndexNow API.
- Google Discover With Author Names Instead Of Site Name
Google Discover can now show the author name of a specific story instead of showing the site name under the story. I personally do not use Google Discover much but a couple of savvy Google Discover users noticed this over the weekend.
- Are Not Happy With The Last Google Product Reviews Update? Tell Google.
The last Google product reviews update, the July 2022 Google Product Reviews Update, was an interesting one. It felt, based on SEO and webmaster feedback, that it just didn't hit the mark in terms of quality relative to past Product reviews updates. If you have examples of where and how Google got it wrong, you can let Google know about it.
- Vlog #185: Sarah Burke On The Benefits Of Google Analytics 4 & Why Data Dashboards Are Important
In part one, we learned about Sarah Burke, the Data and Analytics Manager at Cypress North. We also spoke about some of the differences between Google Analytics 4 and Universal Analytics 3. Here we talk about the benefits of Google Analytics 4.
- A Google Shadow
Here is a photo of a real Google shadow that I found on Instagram. Not much more to say about this.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Thanks for flagging this, Chris. We agree that's not the expected experience, and good news is the team is already working to address it. It might take a little bit to upd, AdsLiaison on Twitter
- It's hard to say, but it's important to keep in mind that Google just doesn't index every page on the web, even if it's submitted directly. If there's no error, it might, John Mueller on Twitter
- DA is a proxy metric to help you understand the strength of your link profile and your competitiveness with other sites. Google doesn't use DA, Moz doesn't give DA data to Google, and gaming DA is usele, Dr. Pete Meyers on Twitter
- Usually an XML sitemap file is for URLs that you want to have indexed., John Mueller on Twitter
- Google rewrites the title link for more than 50 percent of the search results according to a little test I've just made for 400 search results. Only a small percentage of search results is truncated., SEO Sudwest on Twitter
- I'm happy to take a look, but if you take something with few good results, a collection of things that just happens to also match those words is common., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- IndexNow attributed for 7% of all new URLs clicked on in Bing in the past month
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Why Google employees fear the worst as the company quietly extends its hiring freeze, Yahoo Finance
- Google’s Gmail Redesign Is Part of a Larger Push at the Company, Bloomberg
Links & Content Marketing
- 8 Must-Haves for High-Quality Original Research, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Google Maps eco-friendly routes arrive in Germany, 9to5Google
- Local citations: Why you need them and how to get started, Wix SEO Hub
- New-Generation Google Maps Feature Now Available for More Users, AutoEvolution
- Google Maps Is Leading Abortion Seekers to Pro-Life Religious Centers, Bloomberg
Mobile & Voice
- Google Home will get a redesign, and you can help test it out, Android Police
- Google wants your help redesigning the Home app experience, Android Central
SEO
- Crawler Hints supports Microsoft’s IndexNow in helping users find new content, Cloudflare
- How To Find Bottom of Funnel (BoFU) Keywords That Convert, Content Harmony
- Top 5 Underutilized Schema Markups, WordLift Blog
- What you're not told about GSC data, Antoine Eripret
- 14 Proven Ways to Drive Traffic to Your Website, Ahrefs
PPC
- How to reduce PMax wastage by driving Shopping-Only Traffic, Honcho Search
- Maximizing eCommerce and Performance Marketing Activity, PPC Hero
- Apple Set to Expand Advertising, Bringing Ads to Maps, TV and Books Apps, Bloomberg
- Waze On Why Location-Based Ads Don’t Have To Be Creepy, AdExchanger
Other Search
- State of Search 2022: Google's Changes and Trends to Know Now, seoClarity
- ‘Data void’: Google to stop giving answers to silly questions, The Guardian
