Daily Search Forum Recap: August 15, 2022

Aug 15, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

If you are not happy with the latest Google product reviews update, then you can let Google know with examples. Google has fixed the "validate fix" feature in Search Console. Google Discover now can show author names over site names. Microsoft's IndexNow is growing a lot, in fact, 7% of the new URLs clicked on were via IndexNow. Bing Shopping added coupons, promotions, price history, and ethical annotations. Google spoke about what to do with old event pages. Finally, posted a vlog with Sarah Burke on GA4 and dashboards.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Console Validate Fix Now Back
    Google has reenabled the validate fix feature in Google Search Console just now. It was not there a couple of hours ago and has been not working since the beginning of this month but now it is back.
  • Bing Shopping Searches Gains Coupons, Promotions, Price History & More
    Microsoft Bing Shopping has officially added a lot of the features we noticed early such as coupons and promotions, price history, and ethical choice annotations, the company announced.
  • Google: What To Do With Old Event Pages
    What do you do if you run an event and the event is over, do you keep the webpage live, do you redirect it, do you just delete it and 404 the page? The answer is it depends, as you'd imagine.
  • IndexNow Is Growing But Should You Pay Attention?
    Microsoft's IndexNow protocol is growing and the search company keeps investing in it, despite Google not adopting it - yet. Microsoft said that more than 16 million websites are publishing over 1.2 billion URLs per day to the IndexNow API.
  • Google Discover With Author Names Instead Of Site Name
    Google Discover can now show the author name of a specific story instead of showing the site name under the story. I personally do not use Google Discover much but a couple of savvy Google Discover users noticed this over the weekend.
  • Are Not Happy With The Last Google Product Reviews Update? Tell Google.
    The last Google product reviews update, the July 2022 Google Product Reviews Update, was an interesting one. It felt, based on SEO and webmaster feedback, that it just didn't hit the mark in terms of quality relative to past Product reviews updates. If you have examples of where and how Google got it wrong, you can let Google know about it.
  • Vlog #185: Sarah Burke On The Benefits Of Google Analytics 4 & Why Data Dashboards Are Important
    In part one, we learned about Sarah Burke, the Data and Analytics Manager at Cypress North. We also spoke about some of the differences between Google Analytics 4 and Universal Analytics 3. Here we talk about the benefits of Google Analytics 4.
  • A Google Shadow
    Here is a photo of a real Google shadow that I found on Instagram. Not much more to say about this.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Google Search Console Validate Fix Now Back
 
blog comments powered by Disqus