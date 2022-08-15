IndexNow Is Growing But Should You Pay Attention?

Microsoft's IndexNow protocol is growing and the search company keeps investing in it, despite Google not adopting it - yet. Microsoft said that more than 16 million websites are publishing over 1.2 billion URLs per day to the IndexNow API. That is a lot of content being pushed to IndexNow.

What I found more interesting, as I wrote at Search Engine Land, IndexNow attributed to 7% of all new URLs clicked in web search results in Microsoft Bing. That seems like a lot, a fairly large percentage, of URLs.

Now would that be more and less if those sites did not use IndexNow? I doubt we would see a big difference but it does seem more and more sites and publishers are using IndexNow.

Truth is, IndexNow is super easy to use - so why not add it to your site. WordPress has tons of methods to quickly add it to your site. A lot of CMS platforms have easy methods to add it. CloudFlare lets you turn it on with the click of a button. Plus, any developer can probably add it to your CMS within minutes. So why not adopt it?

Forum discussion at Twitter.